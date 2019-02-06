AAP's Elvis Gomes to contest Lok Sabha polls from South Goa seat

The (AAP) Wednesday announced party's unit convener Elvis Gomes as candidate from the South Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming national elections.

In a statement, AAP's in-charge of Durgesh Pathak declared the former bureaucrat as party's candidate from the South Goa seat.

The candidate on North Goa seat will be announced later by the party.

Gomes who was AAP's ministerial candidate in state's Assembly elections in 2017, had lost his deposit in the polls from Cuncolim constituency.

The decision to field Gomes from South Goa was taken by AAP's political affairs committee.

