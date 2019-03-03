Abhinandan Varthaman to get Bhagwan Mahavir Ahimsa Puraskar

Indian Air Force will be the first recipient of the 'Bhagwan Mahavir Puraskar' instituted by the Akhil Bharatiya Digambar Jain Mahasamiti, a functionary of the organisation said Sunday.

Varthaman, piloting a Bison, shot down a Air Force with an R-73 air-to-air missile in a dogfight on February 27 before his aircraft took a hit and he had to eject.

He was captured by forces soon after and was released on March 1.

The award for the fighter pilot was announced in New Delhi by the organisation's Manidra Jain, said its chapter convener here.

The award, instituted this year, carries a cash prize of Rs 2.51 lakh, a memento and a citation and will be presented to Varthaman on April 17, coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti, Lohade said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)