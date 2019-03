Mamata Banerjee would be sending a letter of acknowledgement to all beneficiaries of a state-run health scheme, wishing them well, a top bureaucrat at the state secretariat said Sunday.

The chief minister's office has sought the database of 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme from all government hospitals, as part of the public outreach programme, he said.

"The families of the beneficiaries would be getting a letter signed by the as an acknowledgement for taking free treatment under the scheme," the said.

According to the bureaucrat, the director of health services would be sending Banerjee's letter to all government hospital superintendents, chief medical officers, sub-division and block-level health centres for its distribution among patients, who received free treatment between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019.

The draft letter written by the CM said, "The state government was happy to include the beneficiary in the 'Free of Cost Medicine' and 'Free of Cost Treatment' scheme undertaken by the "



It also stated that "the hopes to help every individual in his/her daily life so that they can contribute more to the development of the state".

"The letters will have the names of beneficiaries and will be delivered by post," the told

The CM also has plans to write to the beneficiaries of other state-run schemes, such as Kanyashree, Yuvasree and Rupashree Prakalpa, he said.

Earlier, too, the CM has sent personalised congratulatory messages, New Year's greetings to state government employees.

She also writes to the parents and students of and higher secondary schools during exam, wishing them luck.

"This is her (Banerjee's) unique way to establish a personal relationship with the people of the state. It shows that she cares for each and everyone in our state. We have so much to learn from her," and said.

