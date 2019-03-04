Action against 4 Air India employees for 'stealing' unserved food from planes: Officials

has taken disciplinary action against its four employees for allegedly "stealing" and dry ration from its planes, senior officials of the national carrier have said.

In August 2017, Air India's had issued an internal communication saying that ground staff and officers often take out and dry ration "for their personal consumption" on arrival of the aircraft.

"Officials found indulging in such practice should be summarily placed under suspension," the circular read.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a of the national carrier told PTI, "Since the August 2017 circular, the has taken action against two employees of the catering department and two cabin crew employees, who were found to be stealing and rations from planes."



The said that an were suspended for 63 days and three days respectively after they were found indulging in the practice, the said.

Also, in March last year, two cabin crew members of a New Delhi- flight were warned and put on domestic flights only, the officials added.

Asked as to how many inspections were carried out by the national the August 2017 circular, the official said, "The catering division carries out spot and hygiene checks on flights and at caterer's premises on random basis which pertain only to enforcing quality parameters for the "



An spokesperson did not respond to specific queries on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)