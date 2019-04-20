JUST IN
Adani Enterprises arm acquires Alpha Design Technologies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Enterprises said Saturday its subsidiary Adani Defence Systems and Technologies has acquired Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd.

"Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd - a wholly owned subsidiary of the company- has acquired the control of Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd," Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The company did not reveal the deal value.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd provides Adani Defence and Aerospace a strong tier-1 capability for building a base for graduating to platform capabilities, the filing said.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd was established in 2003 for the design, development and manufacture of defence electronics and avionics. Its key business areas includes, defence electronics, avionics, aero-structure assemblies, space and satellite systems and simulators among others.

The consolidated turnover of Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2017-18 was 218 crore, Rs 210 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 419 crore in 2015-16.

