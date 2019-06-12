Adani Ports & SEZ suspends operation at Tuna & Mundra ports

Ports and (APSEZ) said Wednesday it has suspended vessel operations at its Tuna and Port in for next 24 hours in the wake of cyclone Vayu hitting the state.

Further, APSEZ will also continue to monitor development at Dahej and

"We would like to inform that the company has suspended its vessel operations at Tuna and Port today at 8.00 pm until next 24 hours," the company said in regulatory filing.

"The suspension of vessel operations is being done in view of an advisory issued by of Metrological Department that the cyclone can knock with the speed of 110-120 kmph on the morning of June 13, 2019."



Promoted by Group, APSEZ is India's largest and operator company.

