JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Uber selects Melbourne for aerial services; confident Uber Air will operate in India in future

Man doubts his lover's loyalty, kills her
Business Standard

Adani Ports & SEZ suspends operation at Tuna & Mundra ports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) said Wednesday it has suspended vessel operations at its Tuna and Mundra Port in Gujarat for next 24 hours in the wake of cyclone Vayu hitting the state.

Further, APSEZ will also continue to monitor development at Dahej and Hazira Port.

"We would like to inform that the company has suspended its vessel operations at Tuna and Mundra Port today at 8.00 pm until next 24 hours," the company said in regulatory filing.

"The suspension of vessel operations is being done in view of an advisory issued by of India Metrological Department that the cyclone can knock Gujarat with the speed of 110-120 kmph on the morning of June 13, 2019."

Promoted by Adani Group, APSEZ is India's largest ports developer and operator company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU