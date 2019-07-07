Aditi placed tied 51st after three rounds in LPGA

India's Aditi Ashok shot three-under 69 to be placed tied 51st at the end of the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic golf tournament here.

The 20-year-old Indian, who is showing signs of return to form only in the last few weeks, had six birdies against four bogeys, including those on 15th and 16th.

Sung Hyun Park made her seventh birdie in 11 holes to build a three-shot lead. She still had a par 5 to play when she hit into the water on the par-5 15th and three-putted from about 20 feet for birdie. That was followed by a bogey on the next hole which threw the tournament wide open.

Park had to settle for a three-under 69, leaving her in a four-way tie for the lead with Shanshan Feng (65), Tiffany Joh (66) and Ariya Jutanugarn, who missed a 4-foot par putt late in her round and shot 67. They were at 20-under 196.

Twelve players were separated by five shots going into the last round on a course known to give up low scores. A year ago, Sei Young Kim won at 31-under par.

