Afghan Taliban co-founder to head peace talks with US

The Afghan has appointed its as the head of its political office in Qatar, which has been entrusted with the task of peace talks with the

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was recently released by from house arrest, has been appointed as the deputy of the of the "Islamic Emirate", said, according to a copy made available here on Thursday.

"This step has been taken to strengthen and properly handle the ongoing negotiations process with the United States," the said.

The appointment of Baradar is seen as a positive signal from the Taliban for peace talks initiative initiated by Special US

According to the statement, the Taliban also made other changes to the military and civilian departments of the "Islamic Emirate" so that the "ongoing Jihadi process and political efforts can develop positively".

Baradar, according to analysts here, is considered to be part of the Taliban group that favours peace talks with the US. He was detained in a February 2010 raid in by the US and Pakistani agencies.

In 2013, it was reported he was supposed to be released by so that he can lead peace talks with the US.

