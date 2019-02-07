Agri Min seeks CMs' support for speedy rollout of PM-KISAN

Agriculture Radha Singh has written to chief ministers of all states seeking cooperation for speedy implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per annum will be provide to 12 crore small and marginal farmers.

The scheme, announced in the interim budget, will be implemented from this year itself and the first installment of Rs 2,000 will be transferred directly into the of the farmers by March.

The agriculture ministry has already issued operational guidelines of the scheme and state governments have been asked to provide the details of eligible beneficiaries.

"You will agree that a committed involvement of the administrative from state level to the village level is absolutely essential for timely implementation of this scheme," Singh said in a letter written separately to all chief ministers.

The requested the states to provide support for "speedy implementation of this scheme so that the eligible small and marginal families are transferred the entitled benefits expeditiously and they can move towards prosperity with renewed enthusiasm."



The scheme would cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore annually. About Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for providing the first and only installment in the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)