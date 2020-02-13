Agritech platform Clover raises $5.5 mn from investors including Omnivore

Agritech platform Clover on Thursday said it has raised over $5.5 million (around Rs 39 crore) from investors including Omnivore.

The company said in a statement that it has raised this amount in Series A funding from Omnivore alongside existing investors Accel and Mayfield.

Clover is a greenhouse agritech platform, which partners with farmers across India and markets premium quality, branded, greenhouse-grown fresh produce through B2B and B2C channels.

Accel and Mayfield had invested in Clover's seed round back in December 2018.

Based in Bengaluru, Clover was co-founded by Avinash BR, Gururaj Rao, Arvind Murali, and Santhosh Narasipura.

Avinash, co-Founder of Clover, said: "This additional funding will help to accelerate the growth of our managed farm network, support our entry into new cities and diversify our B2B and B2C fresh produce offerings."



Omnivore is a venture capital firm, based in India, which funds entrepreneurs building the future of agriculture and food systems. It has backed over 20 startups since 2011.