AIADMK, BJP clinch poll pact in TN;Saffron party to contest 5

The ruling AIADMK in and the BJP Tuesday sealed an alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections under which the saffron party would contest five seats in the state.

The announcement was made by AIADMK coordinator and deputy O Panneerselvam and Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, party election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, who described it as a "mega alliance".

This came after the second and final round of discussions held here by the two parties that also involved K Palaniswami.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK clinched a deal with the PMK, offering the Vanniyar-based party seven out of 40 seats, including one in the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry.

It was not clear yet how many seats the AIADMK would contest.

