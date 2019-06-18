AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide free treatment to patients under

The AIIMS, will provide free treatment to patients under the government's health care system, state Naba Kishore Das said here Tuesday.

The AIIMS, signed an MoU with the Health and Family welfare department of government.

As per the agreement, AIIMS- will provide free treatment to needy patients under the state government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Das said.

The also held a meeting with the management of private hospitals and discussed about BSKY. Das urged the management to be sensitive while catering to the needs of economically-backward patients.

So far the has signed agreement with 196 private hospitals both in the state and outside to ensure that poor patients from get health service under BSKY.

on August 15, 2018 had launched the Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana which covers around 70 lakh families in the state.

The provisions of the BSKY provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and 7 lakh per women members of the family.

