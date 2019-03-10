AINRC alliance with AIADMK, BJP showed it was "politically

-
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Sunday said the AINRC's alliance with the AIADMK and BJP for the coming Lok Sabha polls showed that it had become "politically weak."
Talking to reportershere, he said the then N Rangasamy-led dispensation did not measure up to the promises made during the run up to the polls in 2011.
"Rangasamy had failed to fulfil the expectations of the people particularly the government staff and also the down trodden," he alleged.
The very fact that Rangasamy had clinched an alliance with the AIADMK and BJP now to fight the coming Lok Sabha polls indicated that he had become "politically weak" and was at the mercy of the saffron party and other parties to win the poll, he added.
Accusing Rangasamy of ditching the AIADMK while forming the government after the 2011 polls, although they both were alliance partners, the Chief Minister said, "It is amusing that the AIADMK had now accommodated AINRC in its alliance."
Expressing confidence that the Congress would score a big victory in the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said the secular front would form the next government at the Centre under the leadership of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.
"Fiscal requirements of Puducherry would be met fully besides availability of statehood as soon as Congress staged a comeback at the Centre after the forthcoming polls," Narayanasamy said.
Earlier in the day, AINRC founder Rangasamy described as "natural alliance" the tie-up between his party and AIADMK-led combine and asserted that the latter would sweep all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in the union territory.
Rangasamy claimed that there would be a "big change" in the political scene here after the Lok Sabha polls as he attacked the Congress government headed by Narayanasamy.
