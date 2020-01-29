Airtel Payments Bank raises Rs 225 cr via Bharti Airtel, Bharti Enterprises

-
Airtel Payments Bank has raised close to Rs 225 crore from Bharti Airtel and Bharti Enterprises, as per regulatory documents.
While Bharti Airtel has infused Rs 180.22 crore into Airtel Payments Bank, Bharti Enterprises has injected Rs 44.77 crore.
The investments, which add up to Rs 225 crore, have been made in the form of preference shares, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.
An e-mail sent to Bharti Airtel did not elicit a response.
