Airtel Payments Bank raises Rs 225 cr via Bharti Airtel, Bharti Enterprises

While Bharti Airtel has infused Rs 180.22 crore into Airtel Payments Bank, Bharti Enterprises has injected Rs 44.77 crore.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Airtel Payments Bank has raised close to Rs 225 crore from Bharti Airtel and Bharti Enterprises, as per regulatory documents.

The investments, which add up to Rs 225 crore, have been made in the form of preference shares, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

An e-mail sent to Bharti Airtel did not elicit a response.
First Published: Wed, January 29 2020. 22:25 IST

