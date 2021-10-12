Airtel, Vodafone Idea move telecom tribunal against DoT's demand notice

Bharti and Vodafone Idea have moved telecom tribunal to challenge Telecom Department's demand notices for payment of Rs 3,050 crore cumulative penalties in the points of interconnect matter, a source said.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had recently issued demand notices to both the to pay cumulative Rs 3,050 crore in penalties in three weeks' time for violating norms by denying points of interconnect (PoIs) way back in 2016.

Industry sources said that both and Vodafone Idea have now moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) challenging DoT's demand notices and penalty and that the matter could come up for hearing on Tuesday.

E-mails sent to Bharti and Vodafone Idea Ltd did not elicit a response.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)