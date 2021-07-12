Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 19, will have 19 business days

-
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Monday said all Covid-related protocols will be followed during the Monsoon Session of parliament scheduled to begin from July 19.
He said those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will be requested to undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the parliament premises during the session.
Addressing a press conference in the parliament complex, Birla said 323 MPs have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 23 have not been able to take their first jab due to some medical reasons.
Birla said both the Houses will sit simultaneously and proceedings will start from 11 am.
The Monsoon Session of parliament will begin from July 19 and conclude on August 13.
Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.
The Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year owing to the pandemic situation.
