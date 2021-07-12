38 killed in lightning strikes in 11 districts of UP, Yogi orders relief

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
18 including 7 children killed by lightning in Rajasthan, several injured
Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 10 IPS officers in UP attached to police HQ
Covid-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to conduct sero survey from June 4
Yogi Adityanath handpicks 'Team 9' to fight Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh
-
At least 38 people were killed in eleven districts of Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning, thunder and rain.
According to reports, the deaths occured on Sunday evening. Fourteen people died in Prayagraj, five in Kanpur Dehat, three each in Firozabad and Kaushambhi and two each in Unnao and Chitrakoot after lightning struck them.
Taking cognizance of the incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and directed the district administrations to provide adequate compensation to the tragedy struck families.
According to the government spokesman, deaths were also reported from Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Agra, Varanasi and Rae Bareli.
In Kaushambhi, the deceased have been identified as Rukma,12, Moorat Dhwaj, 50, Ramchandra, 32, and Mayank Singh,15.
In Firozabad, Hemraj, 50, and Ram Sevak, 40, were standing under a Neem tree, when they were hit by lightning, killing them on the spot. Amar Singh, 60, of Shikohabad area was also killed by lightning,
Similar incidents have been reported from Ghazipur and Ballia.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU