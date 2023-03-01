JUST IN
Sebi imposes Rs 6 lakh penalty on MCX in data entry norms case
6 of 10 Adani stocks hit upper circuit after $3 billion loan buzz
Sebi penalises individual for flouting market norms in BOI AXA Mutual Fund
Benchmark indices snap eight-day losing streak; Sensex gains 449 points
Bajaj Finserv gets Sebi's approval to foray into mutual fund business
Sebi shows new-age teeth in bursting Axis MF front running scandal
Sebi bans Anugrah Stock, 5 others from securities market for up to 7 years
PMS benchmarking norms: Industry players seek three-month extension
Retail play in equities cash segment dwindles amid heightened volatility
Oil India, ONGC gain up to 4% on improved earnings outlook
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sebi penalises individual for flouting market norms in BOI AXA Mutual Fund
icon-arrow-left
Sebi imposes Rs 6 lakh penalty on MCX in data entry norms case
Business Standard

6 of 10 Adani stocks hit upper circuit after $3 billion loan buzz

Stocks of all the ten listed Adani Group firms ended with gains on Wednesday, continuing the positive momentum amid a recovery in the broader equity market

Topics
Adani Group | stocks | Markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

Stocks of all the ten listed Adani Group firms ended with gains on Wednesday, continuing the positive momentum amid a recovery in the broader equity market.

Adani Enterprises stock jumped 14.70 per cent to settle at Rs 1,564.55 on the BSE. In intra-day trade, it rallied 15.83 per cent to Rs 1,580.

In two days, the company's stock has climbed 31 per cent.

The market valuation of Adani Enterprises has jumped Rs 42,219.95 crore in two days.

Adani Transmission advanced 5 per cent, Adani Green Energy rose 4.99 per cent, Adani Wilmar gained 4.99 per cent, NDTV rallied 4.99 per cent and Adani Power climbed 4.98 per cent.

Shares of Adani Total Gas jumped 4.85 per cent, Ambuja Cements (3.32 per cent), ACC (2.14 per cent) and Adani Ports (1.61 per cent).

The broader equity market also recovered after falling in the past eight trading sessions, with the BSE Sensex climbing 448.96 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 59,411.08 points.

The cumulative market valuation of the ten companies stood at Rs 7.56 lakh crore at the end of trading on Wednesday.

Shares of eight of the ten listed firms of the Adani Group closed in the positive territory on on Tuesday after taking a beating in recent sessions.

However, Adani Transmission fell 5 per cent and Adani Total Gas declined 4.99 per cent on Tuesday.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.