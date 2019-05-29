A accidentally fired his gun aboard a government plane carrying billionaire Czech Andrej from an EU dinner but no one was hurt, police and media said Wednesday.

"We can confirm an accidental shot during a gun check aboard a government plane," late on Tuesday, Czech told AFP.

"The incident occurred in a detached area. No one else was in danger."



Babis's told AFP that "something like that happened" but declined to elaborate.

Czech media said the was trying to unload his gun shortly after had boarded in and the plane was preparing for take-off.

Carrying a total of 22 people, the flight left about an hour later, said the Aktualne.cz site, adding that the bullet hit a meal cart.

-- a food, and currently facing EU subsidy fraud charges -- leads a minority centre-left cabinet of his populist and the leftwing Social Democrats, who, with backing from the Communists, have a parliamentary majority.

In 1994, a for then-Czech accidentally fired his gun on a flight to and hit the fuel tank. No one was injured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)