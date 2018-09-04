Amit Shah to launch 'Atal vikas yatra' in Chhattisgarh tomorrow

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will launch the second phase of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh's 'vikas yatra' tomorrow, the party said in a statement Tuesday.

During the 'yatra', BJP aims to highlight all the successes of the government in the state. Further, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be commemorated during the yatra, which has been named 'Atal Vikas Yatra'.

A number of programmes have been planned during Shah's day-long tour of the poll-bound state.

He will visit a temple, launch a single number emergency service - 112 - and meet beneficiaries of different government schemes, the statement read.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 19:00 IST

