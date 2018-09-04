Holiday Inn Express expands India footprint with launch in Gurugram

British multinational hospitality (IHG) Tuesday launched the first Express in Gurgaon in partnership with asset firm

Under IHG's partnership with for a portfolio of 14 Express hotels, this property will be the first to open its doors to guests on September 15.

The global and had entered into a partnership in 2017 to rebrand the latter's 14 hotels to Express.

Commenting on the development, IHG SWA Regional V P said: "Our growth in is fuelled by the Holiday Inn brand family and this partnership underscores our commitment to grow our midscale offering in the country."



"Holiday Inn Express is our fastest growing brand globally, and we see further opportunity in the market to expand our footprint," he said.

In similar vein, SAMHI MD & said the conversion and the rebranding exercise of SAMHI's existing portfolio to brand is one of the largest in the

"We strongly believe that a combination of strong locations, a and the power of the brand Holiday Inn Express, will lead the way for the midscale space in India," he added.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,400 hotels and 810,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline.

