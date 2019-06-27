JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

L&T gets over 60% holding in Mindtree; open offer over-subscribed

Rape case registered against Pancholi
Business Standard

Amritsar: Two lovers murdered, honour killing suspected

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered here, police said Thursday.

Police said the incident took place Wednesday at Majitha village, 20 km away from Amritsar.

The girl's father, brother and four others have been booked in the case.

Police said the 18-year-old youth was allegedly attacked with daggers near his house and was taken to a hospital, where

he was declared dead.

Police said before murdering the youth, the accused allegedly killed the 15-year-old girl.

Both wanted to marry each other, but the girl's family was against it, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU