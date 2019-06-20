JUST IN
AN-32 crash: Six bodies retrieved

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bodies of six Air Force personnel and remains of seven others, who died in the AN-32 aircraft crash, have been recovered, official sources said Thursday.

Over the past week, the Indian Air Force was making efforts to retrieve the bodies from the crash site but inclement weather was making it difficult to carry out air operations.

The aircraft had gone missing on June 3 and the wreckage was located on June 11.

