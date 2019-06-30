JUST IN
Ananya Panday launches initiative against social media bullying

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Actor Ananya Panday has launched a special initiative, 'So Positive' against social media bullying on the occasion of World Social Media Day.

The initiative aims at spreading awareness about social media bullying and introduce measures that can be taken by the victims in order to deal with it.

The 20-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut with "Student of the Year 2", announced her new initiative 'So Positive' as a Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) on her social media accounts.

"A part of growing up is taking responsibility & as a woke Millennial I, Ananya Panday introduce y'all to my Digital Social Responsibility initiative 'So+' (So Positive)" the actor wrote on Instagram.

She also launched the logo of the initiative on the photo-video sharing platform.

