ANAROCK Partners With Aldar to Market its Abu Dhabi Properties in India

/ -- The ANAROCK Group, India's leading firm, has partnered with Properties PJSC ('Aldar') , Abu Dhabi's leading property development, management and investment company, to market some of Abu Dhabi's most sought after properties to Indian investors and buyers.

The partnership will provide Indian investors with direct access to Aldar's portfolio of world-class destinations across This includes:Mamsha Al Saadiyat, located on the beach adjacent to the capital's iconic cultural district home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the much-anticipated Zayed National Museum, and the developments such as Mayan, Yas Acres, and Water's (all close to World and World) and Alghadeer , a short distance away from Expo 2020 and theme parks Bollywood World, Legoland, and Motiongate.

Anuj Puri, - ANAROCK Group, said: "With our intense focus on the UAE for our international growth, stands out as an exceptional market. offers a great opportunity for investment and business growth. Partnering with Aldar, one of the leading in Abu Dhabi, will provide our Indian clients access to some of the best properties and communities in the region. This is a fantastic opportunity for living and investing in Abu Dhabi, with the assurance of a highly-established "



Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Properties, said: " is a very important market for and a core part of our strategy for international sales. Through our partnership with a like ANAROCK, we aim to create a new gateway for Indian investors into the many opportunities that can be found in Abu Dhabi. This strategic collaboration will enable Indian buyers to benefit from the newly introduced law regarding freehold ownership of land in investment zones and visa rules for in Abu Dhabi, which have made our destinations even more attractive to international investors. We look forward to working with ANAROCK and bringing our unique developments to serious buyers across "



This is Aldar's first partnership since the launch of its inaugural experience centre in earlier this year, also set to promote the Company's expansion globally. It follows the recent positive reforms introduced by the with the launch of the 'golden card' permanent residency scheme for foreign investors, as well as the new in Abu Dhabi, offering foreign investors the ability to buy land on a freehold basis within investment zones in Abu Dhabi - whereas they were previously granted 99-year leasehold arrangements.

Shajai Jacob, - GCC, ANAROCK Property Consultants, said: "This is a collaboration of equals to assist India's high net-worth families and individuals to take advantage of Abu Dhabi's beneficial investment ecosystem. The UAE has traditionally held a special place in the heart of the well-heeled and globally travelled Indians, and our partnership with Aldar will bring to them the most from one of the best and most sustainable developers in the region. With a sales velocity of over 1,000 transacted units a month in India, ANAROCK will now also offer unmatched investment opportunities from Aldar's suite of products to its clients."



The launched dedicated offices in Abu Dhabi in 2019. This is the firm's second operational base in the UAE after launching operations in in 2017. ANAROCK is set to expand further in the with 4 new offices in Oman, Bahrain, and on the anvil.

The UAE has a massive complement of non-resident According to the United Nations' International Migration Report of the (IOM), the UAE had over 3.3 million in 2017. More than 50% of NRIs living and working in the UAE hail from and Over 30% of UAE-based NRIs live in the biggest cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and

The UAE and enjoy a longstanding and strong bilateral relationship that spans across the economic, commercial and cultural sectors. India remains among the UAE's largest trading partners, with trade set to cross $100 million by 2020. Indians are also among the largest expatriate groups in the country - and in fact, Indian expatriates in the UAE are the single-largest community of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the world. For its part, Abu Dhabi is home to the first traditional in the UAE.

ANAROCK is India's leading independent company with a presence across India and the The Chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly-respected industry veteran and India's most thought leader.

The Company has diversified interests across the and deploys its proprietary platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include and Technology, Retail, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Warehousing and Logistics, Investment Management, Research and

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern platform with automated analysis and reporting tools. This offers to its clients while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced who operate across all Indian and markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 300 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

PJSC is the leading in Abu Dhabi with USD 10 billion in assets, a 75 million sq. m land bank, and through its iconic developments, it is one of the most well known in the United Arab Emirates, and wider region.

From its beginnings in 2005 through to today, Aldar continues to shape and enhance the urban fabric of the UAE's Capital City in addition to other key areas of the Emirate.

Aldar develops exciting and innovative projects, such as the internationally recognized situated in the development, the in Shams Abu Dhabi on Al Reem Island, in addition to Yas Island's F1 circuit.

Aldar's shares are traded on the (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar seeks to create quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that enrich the lives of Abu Dhabi residents as well as tourists within the Emirate. Aldar is playing a leading role in the development and provision of world-class - Yas Mall, international standard education through Aldar Academies, iconic entertainment venues such as the Yas Marina Circuit, and community amenities across its entire portfolio.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be the most trusted and recognized in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

