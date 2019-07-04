'Anna Karenina' to get small screen adaptation

Leo Tolstoy's "Anna Karenina" is getting another TV remake, with Gwyneth Hughes attached as writer.

"The Girl" scribe Hughes will develop an adaptation of the 1878 novel with BBC Studios-backed producer Expectation, reported Deadline.

The project is in the early stages of development.

"Anna Karenina" is the story of the eponymous lead, who has an affair with a dashing cavalry officer that scandalises Saint Petersburg social circles. The duo initially flee to Italy before returning to Russia, where their lives further unravel.

The story has been adapted numerous times, with its most notable recent remake being Keira Knightley-led 2012 film, which was directed by Joe Wright.

Hughes' recent writing credits include adapting William Makepeace Thackeray's "Vanity Fair" into a seven-part Olivia Cooke-fronted series for ITV and Amazon. She is currently working on "Honour", a two-part drama starring Keeley Hawes for ITV.

