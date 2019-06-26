Annette Bening in talks to join 'Death On The Nile'

Annette Bening is in negotiations to star in Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile".
If the deal goes through, the Oscar-nominated actor will be cast as Euphemia in the follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express", reported Deadline.
Bening joins Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright and Branagh, who reprises his role as famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.
Branagh, who helmed the 2017 film, is also coming back as the director.
Based on celebrated author Agatha Christies novel of the same name, the follow-up will chronicle Poirot's vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks the Nile as a love triangle goes bad.
Michael Green is returning to adapt the screenplay.
Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Mark Gordon are attached to produce.
"Death on the Nile" has been previously adapted into a 1978 film, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
