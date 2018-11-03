The Pulitzer winner for Fiction 2018 Andrew Sean Greer, mythology expert and Devdutt Pattanaik, Ramchandra Guha, will be among the personalities addressing the 10th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival to be held from January 18 to 20.

The list of 16 speakers would also include and biographer Rajmohan Gandhi, and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De and Seema Goswami, the AKLF said in a statement Saturday.

The festival will have sections like New Writers - Competition to identify and promote budding writers, Womens Writing, Childrens Lit Fest featuring leading children writers, literary quizzes, interactive sessions and storytelling and Poetry Caf to showcase classic and new poetry collections, poets and prose writers.

The AKLF 2019 will focus on health, current affairs, womens issues and childrens literature among other themes, (AKLF), Maina Bhagat said in the release.

Since 2010, the festival has presented live theatre performances, heritage walks, street theatre, eclectic live musical performances, film screenings and literary sessions, she said.

