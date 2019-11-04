ArcelorMittal aborts plan to acquire struggling Italian group Ilva

-
ALSO READ
ArcelorMittal to temporarily cut flat steel output in Europe by 3 mn tonne
Liberty Steel acquires ArcelorMittal assets in Europe for Rs 5,782 crore
Essar Steel: NCLAT questions 'magical accounting' by ArcelorMittal, CoC
ArcelorMittal's Africa unit faces charges of contravening pollution laws
As JV talks with ArcelorMittal face delay, SAIL starts looking for options
-
Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italy's parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without criminal liability.Italian government to summon ArcelorMittal over Ilva contract
The Italian government will summon representatives of ArcelorMittal
"The government will not give its consent to closing Ilva. There is no legal basis for the contract to be cancelled. We will summon Mittal to Rome immediately," the source said, following a meeting of ministers involved in handling the case.
Ilva's Taranto site in southern Italy is at the centre of a huge legal case in which experts cited by prosecutors have said that of the 11,550 people who died in the area over seven years, 7,500 were killed by cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancers linked to toxic emissions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU