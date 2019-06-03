Arms and ammunition recovered from village in South Tripura

The police on Monday recovered country-made arms and ammunitions from Kalachhera, a remote tribal hamlet, in South district, a said.

The police, on the basis of specific information, raided the house of one Jarmarum and recovered 3 country made guns, 23 cartridges of AK 47 rifle, a welding machine and a tool box.

Three persons were arrested from the same village on Saturday. A country-made pistol, 16 rounds of country-made cartridges, Bangaldeshi currency and some sharp weapons were recovered from their possession, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sabroom, L Molsum, said.

After interrogating them, the police raided Jarmarum Tripura's house on Monday, and recovered the arms and ammunitions, L Molsum said.

The SDPO said that the arrested persons had bought the arms from different dealers in the state. They also bought welding machines and sophisticated tools from for manufacturing arms. "An investigation hasd been initiated," Molsum said.

