As anger flares, Pune shop sells Pak flags with free lighters

As protests erupted in the city over the attack on CRPF convoy at Pulwama, a flag-seller here did a brisk business -- in Pakistani flags.

Murudkar Zendewale, a famous flag-seller, sold over 100 national flags of Pakistan Friday and gave a lighter free with every

Pakistani flags were burnt at many places in the city in the wake of the terror attack at in Jammu and Thursday in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

People expressed anger about the neighbouring country, which is accused of harbouring Jaish-E-Mohammad, the terror outfit which has claimed the responsibility for the ghastly attack, by burning Pakistani flags.

"Since morning, we sold over 100 Pakistani flags. We gave a lighter free with every flag," said Girish Murudkar, the owner of Murdudkar Zendewale.

His family is in the flag-making business for three generations and the shop sells national flags of almost all the countries in the world, he said.

