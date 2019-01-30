Assam to build museum to showcase heritage of Matak community

Government will build a museum after the name of the first ruler of the Matak Kingdom -- Sarbananda Singha -- to showcase the cultural, social, and spiritual heritage associated with the community.

announced the decision, after a meeting with five organisations belonging to the Matak community here on Wednesday.

The museum will come up at Chabua in upper

In the meeting, the organisations submitted a memorandum consisting of various demands, which the CM assured of fulfilling in phases.

Sonowal said that granting ST status to the Matak community is in advanced stage of implementation, and the will prepare a road map for the preservation of its heritage sites.

The also said that in acknowledgement of the role played by Rupahi Gavoru of the community, the government would set up a woman skill development centre after her name.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)