Assets worth Rs 2.25 crore of govt official detected: ACB

-
ALSO READ
Two revenue officials arrested in Jammu for accepting bribe
Village sarpanch's husband among 3 held for taking bribe
Two constables held for taking bribe in Bundi
HC comes down on corruption, says 'vote for cash' has become popular
Assistant public prosecutor held on charge of taking bribe
-
: Assets worth Rs 2.25 crore allegedly belonging to an official working in the transport office have been unearthed, anti-corruption bureau sleuths said Thursday.
On Wednesday, A Praveen Kumar was caught in his office in Vikarabad district of Telangana, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000, the sleuths said.
The money was accepted through his two private agents from the complainant for doing an official favour and the trio was arrested, they said.
On information, a case of disproportionate assets was registered.
The sleuths had conducted a search at Kumar's house and cash to the tune of Rs 45 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 310 gm besides documents of immovable properties, all worth about Rs 2.25 crore, were unearthed, a senior official of the bureau, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU