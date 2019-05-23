JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Egypt frees Al-Jazeera journalist detained since 2016

IOC decision to strip AIBA right to conduct boxing in Olympics shocks Shiva, Amit sees advantage
Business Standard

Assets worth Rs 2.25 crore of govt official detected: ACB

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Assets worth Rs 2.25 crore allegedly belonging to an official working in the transport office have been unearthed, anti-corruption bureau sleuths said Thursday.

On Wednesday, A Praveen Kumar was caught in his office in Vikarabad district of Telangana, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000, the sleuths said.

The money was accepted through his two private agents from the complainant for doing an official favour and the trio was arrested, they said.

On information, a case of disproportionate assets was registered.

The sleuths had conducted a search at Kumar's house and cash to the tune of Rs 45 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 310 gm besides documents of immovable properties, all worth about Rs 2.25 crore, were unearthed, a senior official of the bureau, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 18:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements