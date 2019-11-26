Audi to slash 9,500 jobs in Germany by 2025: statement

JUST IN
The job cuts will be achieved through an early retirement programme, the company said, adding that it would continue to hire in areas such as electromobility and digitisation.

AFP | PTI  |  Frankfurt Am Main 

German carmaker Audi said Tuesday it planned to slash 9,500 jobs in Germany by 2025, as part of a massive restructuring plan to save billions by 2029.

