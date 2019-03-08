Australia beat India by 32 runs in 3rd ODI to keep alive series

Australia defeated India by 32 runs in the third ODI to keep the five-match series alive here Friday.
Chasing Australia's stiff 313 for 5, India were bowled out for 281 in 48.2 overs with skipper Virat Kohli scoring 123 off 95 balls.
Brief Score:
Australia: 313/5 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 104, Aaron Finch 93; Kuldeep Yadav 3-64)
India: 281 all out in 48.2 overs (Virat Kohli 123; Pat Cummins 3/37, Jhye Richardson 3/37, Adam Zampa 3/70).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU