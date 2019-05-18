Australian Labour leader concedes, resigns after shock poll defeat

Australian election favourite conceded defeat after his suffered a shock defeat in national polls Saturday, saying he would resign as

"It is obvious that Labour will not be able to form the next government", Shorten told disbelieving supporters in

"In the national interest, a short while ago I called (Liberal leader, Prime Minister) to congratulate him," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)