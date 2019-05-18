JUST IN
Business Standard

Australian Labour leader concedes, resigns after shock poll defeat

AFP  |  Melbourne 

Australian election favourite Bill Shorten conceded defeat after his Labour party suffered a shock defeat in national polls Saturday, saying he would resign as party leader.

"It is obvious that Labour will not be able to form the next government", Shorten told disbelieving supporters in Melbourne.

"In the national interest, a short while ago I called (Liberal leader, Prime Minister) Scott Morrison to congratulate him," he said.

Sat, May 18 2019.

