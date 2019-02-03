JUST IN
Business Standard

Austria says ready to recognise Venezuela's Guaido

AFP  |  Vienna 

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday that Vienna was ready to recognise Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president if Nicolas Maduro did not call elections as demanded by other EU countries.

"Should Maduro not respond to the EU's call for free & fair presidential elections, we will acknowledge and support Juan Guaido as President ad interim of #Venezuela," Kurz tweeted.

France, Britain, Germany and Spain are among the EU countries that have told Maduro to call elections by the weekend or they will recognise the opposition-backed parliamentary speaker.

France European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said Sunday if Maduro had not called a fresh presidential election by Sunday evening, France would consider Guaido interim president with the right to organise them in his place.

The US and a dozen Latin American countries have already recognised Guaido as Venezuela's acting head of state -- as has the European Parliament.

Kurz said he had talked with Guaido via telephone and Vienna fully supported him.

"I just had a very good phone call with President @jguaido. He has our full support to restore democracy in #Venezuela. Venezuelans have suffered too long from the mismanagement and disregard of the rule of law by the #Maduro regime," the Austrian leader tweeted.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 23:50 IST

