Ayodhya verdict: NCM chief condemns Jilani's 'review petition' remarks, says Muslims happy

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Saturday claimed that Muslims are happy with the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and condemned Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani's remarks that a review of the ruling will be sought.

The NCM chief's remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's lawyer Jilani expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court's verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it.

"It could not have been a better judgment. This verdict will be a symbol of national unity. It will set an example for brotherhood and fraternity," Rizvi told PTI.

The country will not get entangled in such issues and is moving forward, he said.

"This matter is now over. I condemn Zafaryab Jilani's statement after the verdict. Muslims will not fall into the trap of people like Jilani. They (Muslims) are happy and want to move forward in the spirit of brotherhood," Rizvi said.

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

