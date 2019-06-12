Bad weather forces Khattar's chopper to land at Rohtak

-
ALSO READ
Challenges in agriculture sector need to be met: Haryana CM
Irani meets Haryana CM, discusses women welfare issues
Haryana to rename childcare institutes as Jagannath Ashrams
Khattar lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects amounting to Rs 4,106 cr
Khattar, Hooda in war of words during campaign trail in Sonipat
-
A helicopter with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on board had to make an unscheduled landing in Rohtak on Wednesday evening due to bad weather.
The chief minister's chopper landed here safely, said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa.
Khattar was on his way to Rewari from Delhi to attend a party function there.
Due to sudden deterioration in weather, the chopper had to change its route and land in Rohtak, said Randhawa.
High-velocity winds and dust-storm hit many areas in Haryana Wednesday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU