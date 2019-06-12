JUST IN
Business Standard

Bad weather forces Khattar's chopper to land at Rohtak

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A helicopter with Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on board had to make an unscheduled landing in Rohtak on Wednesday evening due to bad weather.

The chief minister's chopper landed here safely, said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa.

Khattar was on his way to Rewari from Delhi to attend a party function there.

Due to sudden deterioration in weather, the chopper had to change its route and land in Rohtak, said Randhawa.

High-velocity winds and dust-storm hit many areas in Haryana Wednesday evening.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 21:35 IST

