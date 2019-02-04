Balrampur Chini Q3 profit almost doubles to Rs 120 cr

-
ALSO READ
Balrampur Chini Q2 net profit up 10 pc at Rs 91 cr
Balrampur Chini Mills standalone net profit rises 10.35% in the September 2018 quarter
Balrampur Chini Mills standalone net profit declines 38.68% in the June 2018 quarter
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Leading sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills Monday reported 96 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 120.32 crore for December quarter, 2018-19.
Its net profit stood at Rs 61.42 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income, however, dropped to Rs 962.68 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 1,007.5 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU