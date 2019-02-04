JUST IN
Balrampur Chini Q3 profit almost doubles to Rs 120 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills Monday reported 96 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 120.32 crore for December quarter, 2018-19.

Its net profit stood at Rs 61.42 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, dropped to Rs 962.68 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 1,007.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019.

