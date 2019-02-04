Balrampur Chini Q3 profit almost doubles to Rs 120 cr

Leading sugar firm Chini Mills Monday reported 96 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 120.32 crore for December quarter, 2018-19.

Its net profit stood at Rs 61.42 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, dropped to Rs 962.68 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 1,007.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

