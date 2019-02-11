Beck wins Grammy for Best Alternative Album

Beck, the whose postmodern arrangements have endured since the 1990s, won for Best Alternative Album Sunday.

The 48-year-old Californian whose eccentric sound collages have won him both critical and commercial success, beat competition from fellow musical shapeshifters Bjork and St Vincent.

His 13th studio album, "Colors" found praise for its lush soundscapes and energetic ear candy.

The album was his first since 2014's "Morning Phase," for which he earned three Grammys, including the coveted Album of the Year.

"Colors" is also nominated this year for Best Pop Solo Performance and won for Best Non-Classical Engineered Album. boasts 20 career nominations, of which he's now won seven awards.

Two of Beck's earlier albums -- "Odelay" and "Sea Change" -- are ranked as Rolling Stone magazine's 500 greatest albums of all time.

