Bedi stresses need to utilise DIC schemes to train unemployed

Lt Governor Thursday asked the officials of state-run District Industries Centre (DIC) here to utilise the various "wonderful schemes" available with it to train the youth who had dropped out of educational institutions.

The former IPS officer, who has been inspecting government departments and offices to acquaint herself with the status of implementation of various schemes, paid a visit to the DIC in the neighbouring Thattanchavady and held discussions with the officials.

An official release said the main purpose of her visit to the DIC was to focus on the dropouts and unemployed youth in rural and urban areas and to prevent them from being misled by anti social elements.

Bedi, who has been facing criticism from V over her visits to the government offices, asked officers of the DIC to bring the unemployed youth under the ambit of its skill development schemes.

"Such diversion of the youth from the environment deteriorating them by making use of the skill development schemes of the DIC will ensure a safer society and prevent spread of anti social elements," the release quoted her as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)