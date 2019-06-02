Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger gets NCLT nod

Law Tribunal has approved the planned merger of tower company Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers, according to a regulatory filing.

"... (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench, vide its order dated May 31, 2019, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Ltd (Transferor Company) and (Transferee company) and their respective shareholders and creditors...," Bharti Infratel said in a BSE filing.

The proposed merger, which will create a mega tower company in India, will also require approval from the

"The scheme shall become effective on the date on which certified copy of the order of...NCLT is filed with of Companies upon fulfillment/waiver of other conditions prescribed in the scheme. The effective date will be communicated to the stock exchanges for further public dissemination as and when the scheme becomes effective," it said.

Last year, Bharti Airtel, and (now Vodafone Idea Ltd) had agreed on the merger that will create the largest in the world, outside

The mega tower company born from the merger will have an estimated 1.63 lakh towers in 22 telecom service areas in the country.

Last month, Bharti and had named Bimal Dayal as the of the tower company proposed to be formed from the merger of and Bharti Infratel and had said the merger process is in "advanced stage of completion".

