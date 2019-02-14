'Bhobishyoter Bhut' not a sequel to Bhooter Bhabishyat: Dutta

is ready with his second Bengali ghosht film 'Bhobishyoter Bhut', which he said is not a sequel to his earlier blockbuster hit 'Bhooter Bhabishyat'.

said despite similarity in title, Bhobisyoter Bhut, to be released on Friday, is not a sequel of Bhooter Bhabishyat and the only similarity is that it is another film on modern day ghosts.

"The only similarity remains in the fact that it is another film on modern day ghosts where we have also commented on certain social and political issues confronting the present times. The comments come from the mouths of ghosts," said.

The film refers to the "existential crisis" faced by ghosts with the advent of virtual world when spirits of a of previous regime, an extortionist, a cabaret dancer, a yesteryear 'jatra' gather at a refugee camp to find ways to make themselves relevant to humans.

"It is undoubtedly a social commentary and a futuristic movie," Dutta, who had also made Aschorjo Prodip (20113) and Meghnadbadh Rohosyo (2017) said.

There is also another plot of a film attempting to make a film on ghosts but facing hurdles and is finally helped by ghosts in the refugee camps, Dutta said adding this in a way mirrored his personal experiences.

Film diva will essay the small but integral role of the ghost of an Anglo-Indian in the film which also stars critically acclaimed and veterans Barun Chanda, Paran Bandyopadhyay among others, Dutta said.

'Bhobishyoter Bhut' will be released Friday - February 15.

Dutta's earlier ghost film which was released seven years ago was a blockbuster hit and had notched up earnings of over Rs 3 crore in 100 days.

The success of 'Bhooter Bhabishyat' had led to the Hindi remake "Gang of Ghost" by in 2013.

The said "it is very difficult to predict how your film will be accepted by the audience during the making. When you make a film it has to satisfy you and your friend's circle first."



"But as lots of money is invested in the making of a film, you also aim at reaching out to the audience) for return of money. While making 'Bhobishyoter Bhut' I could not be saddled by the thought if the audiences would be expecting something big from me again in my second ghost story. A director cannot work with the thought if his next work will be equally taken by the audience," he said.

Dutta, who still seems 'pleasantly surprised' with the overwhelming audience response to 'Bhooter Bhabishyat' in 2012, told reporters, "the overwhelming success for my first film can be called a freak. I was little bit taken aback with such huge response.

