Big govt announcement for farmers soon: BJP farmers' wing chief

A of the ruling BJP on Friday said the Centre will soon announce a "very big decision" aimed at boosting the income of farmers.

Addressing a press conference, (BJP) farmers' wing Mast said the government had taken a number of "historic" decisions for rural development and the agriculture sector.

In the near future, a big decision will be taken for the prosperity of farmers, he told reporters here.

There has been speculation that the may announce a scheme to give some kind of an input cost to farmers, depending on their individual land-holdings.

Mast, however, declined to share any details of the likely decision.

He also said loan waiver was not a permanent solution to the problems facing the farmers of the country.

Mast added that the farmers' wing of the BJP will hold its national convention at Gorakhpur in next month and will address its concluding session on February 24.

