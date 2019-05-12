BJP alleges poll violence by TMC, demands repolling in many

The BJP on Sunday alleged that the let loose violence during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, and demanded repolling in various booths in the state's Junglemahal area.

The saffron party's candidate was allegedly attacked twice when the former IPS tried to visit polling stations in the Ghatal constituency, officials said.

Ghosh suffered when a group of women allegedly attacked her as she tried to take a BJP agent inside a polling booth in Keshpur. One of her security guards was also injured when locals pelted stones at another booth.

The BJP alleged its candidate in Bankura, Subhas Sarkar came under attack, too, by alleged goons of the

The ruling has dubbed the allegations as baseless.

"It is really shameful to see this kind of violence during polls in the state. The kind of hooliganism and goondaraj that is going on is not only unprecedented but condemnable in democracy.

"Why is the afraid of free and fair elections? It seems they have sensed defeat that is why they are trying to stop people from casting votes," Union minister and senior BJP leader told a press conference here.

Later, a BJP delegation led by him met Election Commission officials in the state and complained about the violence.

"The TMC is not allowing the to function properly. They are creating hurdles. Some of the officials of the state government are not acting impartially, but on orders of TMC leaders. We will submit our complaint to the chief election tomorrow against those officials," he said.

The TMC, meanwhile, alleged that central forces were acting as per orders of the BJP and forcing people to vote in favour of the saffron party.

"Locals had complained that central forces are forcing people to vote for the BJP. We have already lodged a complaint with the Why is the BJP using central forces to threaten the voters," TMC said.

Commenting on the alleged attack on Ghosh, Chatterjee said there are video footages of her threatening TMC workers and cadres.

CPI(M) central committee member said violence has become the hallmark of Bengal during polls under the TMC regime, and accussed the of not performing its duty in a proper manner.

"The EC has failed to act properly. They had promised central forces in all the booths. But that didn't happen. The TMC looted several booths. We will demamnd repoll in various booths," Deb said.

The Junglemahal area comprises West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram and Bankura districts.

Nearly 80 per cent of the 1,33,69,749 electorate exercised their franchise till 5pm in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in on Sunday, an said.

