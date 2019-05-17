BJP candidate's car attacked in Panaji

Two unidentified men Thursday midnight attacked a car in which BJP candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar, who is contesting the bypoll for constituency, was travelling.

As per the complaint filed at station, the incident took place at Mala locality in the constituency when Kunkolienkar was returned after visiting a temple.

"Two youths who were wearing helmets and standing on the roadside suddenly attacked the car in which I was travelling. They threw bottles on the car before fleeing on a motorcycle," Kunkolienkar claimed.

A said the complaint was registered against unknown persons and search is on to track them on the basis of the description provided by Kunkolienkar.

Bypoll to the seat, which fell vacant following the demise of siting MLA and then on March 17, will be held on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)