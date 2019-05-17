JUST IN
Donald Trump calls for huge increase in quota for skilled migrants

This will bring us in line with other countries and make us globally competitive, says Trump

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled immigration reform proposals that would dramatically increase the quota for skilled workers.

"The biggest change we make is to increase the proportion of highly skilled immigration from 12 percent to 57 percent, and we'd like to even see if we can go higher," Trump said.

"This will bring us in line with other countries and make us globally competitive."

"We cherish the open door that we want to create for our country. But a big proportion of those immigrants must come in through merit and skill," he said at the White House.
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 01:00 IST

