BJP names Sudhanshu Trivedi, Satish Dubey as its nominees for RS bypolls

The BJP on Thursday named its spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and former Lok Sabha MP Satish Chandra Dubey as the party's Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively.

The deaths of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was a RJD MP to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, necessitated the bypolls. Jaitley, who died in August this year, was elected in 2018 and his tenure was till 2024.

The articulate Trivedi, who is equally conversant with Hindi as well as English, will be making his debut in Parliament after being associated with the BJP for a long period.

His win is all but certain due to the huge majority the BJP enjoys in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Dubey was elected to Lok Sabha on the BJP's ticket from Valmiki Nagar in 2014. He had turned a rebel before being placated by his party after his seat went to the JD(U) quota.

His win is also virtually guaranteed as the NDA, which includes the BJP and the JD(U) besides the LJP, has a big majority in the state assembly.