BJP's UP unit plans grand welcome for Nadda

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit is making all out preparations to welcome the party's new working president JP Nadda, who is slated to arrive here Friday.

The new working president, who played a pivotal role in the Lok Sabha polls as in-charge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, will be accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers and preparations are afoot for it, party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

He will felicitated at different points all along the route from the airport to the BJP office, Tripathi said.

During his stay here, Nadda is likely to review preparations for the upcoming by-election in 12 seats, besides discussing the membership drive.

The drive will be kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Saturday.

Nadda is also likely to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the state cabinet expansion, sources in the party said, adding that talks on issue of new chief for the party's state unit as Mahendra Nath Pandey was elevated to the post of Union minister is also on the cards.

Nadda was made the working president of the party on June 17 after BJP chief Amit Shah was appointed Union Home Minister.

